Woman tied to Arizona polygamous leader accused of threats

Mark Paige, an attorney representing Bistline, did not immediately return a call Wednesday seeking comment.

Bateman and his followers practice polygamy, a legacy of the early teachings of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The mainstream faith, known widely as the Mormon church, abandoned the practice in 1890 and now strictly prohibits it.

Bateman, 46, lived in Colorado City, Arizona, an isolated community along the Utah border where polygamy was long practiced openly.

He was first arrested in August when someone spotted small fingers in the gap of a trailer he was hauling through Flagstaff, Arizona. Police found three girls, between 11 and 14, in a makeshift room in the unventilated trailer.

Bateman posted bond but was arrested again in September and charged with obstructing justice in a federal investigation into whether children were being transported across state lines for sexual activity.

He is alleged to have taken more than 20 wives, including underage girls, though he does not face any charges directly related to that accusation.

Bateman has pleaded not guilty to federal and state charges including child abuse, obstructing a federal investigation and aiding in kidnapping.

Authorities removed nine children from Bateman’s home and placed them in foster care.

But eight of the children later escaped, and the FBI alleged that the three wives played a part in getting them out of Arizona. The women have pleaded not guilty.

The girls — two of whom are Bistline's daughters — were found hundreds of miles away in Spokane, Washington. They remain in foster care.

In another email, Bistline declared that Bateman was innocent and said a case worker was siding with Judas Iscariot, the biblical figure known for betraying Jesus Christ and later killing himself.

According to the criminal complaint, Bistline wrote, “You will be among them, unless you repent, and confess you have done the wrong dam (sic) thing, and fix it.” Bistline's trial is scheduled for May 23, 2024. Bateman and his three wives are scheduled for trial on March 5, 2024.

