Woman sues for right to freeze her eggs in Beijing

Beijing has responded by allowing families to have a third child, and said it will revamp policy to help families who want to have children.

For decades, China had instituted a “one-child” policy. It eased the restrictions slightly in 2015 to allow families to have two kids, although that did not change the overall slowing of population growth.

Yet, some aspects of the system, such as tying reproductive health services and things like maternity benefits to a woman's marriage status, has made it difficult for some. China only allows married couples to access reproductive services and related benefits and they must be able to prove their marriage status with the license.

"I hope that the signal it sends about needing population growth will allow single women the opportunity to be able to make their own choice," Xu told reporters in front of the court.

Xu visited the hospital in November 2018. When she went to the doctor, she was urged to have a child instead of freezing her eggs. The doctor also requested to see her marriage license.

Xu said her court hearing had been continually pushed back, owing in part to the pandemic.

She had briefly considered going abroad, but the costs — between $15,500 to $31,000 — were not feasible.

Wu reported from Taipei, Taiwan.

Caption Teresa Xu speaks to journalists before a court session at the Chaoyang People's Court in Beijing, China, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. After almost two years, the unmarried woman suing for the right to freeze her eggs in Beijing is getting her case heard in court Friday in a rare legal challenge against the country's restrictions on unmarried women in reproductive health. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

