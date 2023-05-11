BreakingNews
Miami University graduates more than 4,500; commencement is this weekend
X

Woman struck by police motorcycle escorting UK royal

Nation & World
1 hour ago
British police say a woman in her 80s is in critical condition after being hit by a police motorcycle that was escorting Prince Edward's wife Sophie

LONDON (AP) — A woman in her 80s was in critical condition after being hit by a police motorcycle that was escorting Sophie, the wife of Prince Edward, British police said Thursday.

The Metropolitan Police said the motorcycle collided with a pedestrian on Wednesday afternoon at an intersection in west London.

Sophie, known as the Duchess of Edinburgh, said her “heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the injured lady and her family,” according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.

The statement added that Sophie was “grateful for the swift response by the emergency services." It said further comment would be inappropriate because the crash was being investigated.

Sophie, 58, is a full-time working royal married to Edward, the younger brother of King Charles III.

The woman remained in critical condition at a hospital on Thursday. No other injuries were reported and police inquiries into the crash were ongoing.

In Other News
1
Van carrying oxygen tanks explodes in Milan; driver injured
2
Bank of England raises UK interest rates to highest level since 2008
3
Japan's Honda records lower profit, projects recovery ahead on sales...
4
Jacklyn Zeman, longtime 'General Hospital' cast member who played...
5
Suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance faces extradition to US on...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top