Woman shot by suburban Chicago police sues officers, city

The lawsuit also contends that the city of Waukegan knew or should have known that the two officers had “dangerous propensities for abusing authority, making false arrests.”

A call for comment made to Waukegan Mayor Sam Cunningham's office was not immediately returned Thursday. A man who answered Salinas' cellphone declined to comment. A number for Keating could not be located.

The lawsuit includes many allegations that Williams and her attorneys have made during press briefings this week. For example, before the attorneys in the lawsuit argued that Williams did not drive in the direction of Salinas, they said on Wednesday that Salinas was lying when he said in a recording from his body camera that Williams had tried to run him over.

Salinas was fired, in large part, because he did not activate his body camera until after the shooting, meaning that while the video includes the officer's comments after the shooting, it does not include the shooting itself.

The lawsuit marks the first time the names of the officers were made public. A check of filings in the same federal court reveals that in August, a man sued Salinas alleging that the officer in 2019 struck him in the face with his gun, causing several bone fractures and lacerations.

In that lawsuit, Angel Salgado contends he was outside the house of his nephew for a baptism party when Salinas while on patrol threatened him and pointed his weapon and “deployed his taser” at Salgado. Salgado acknowledged that he resisted arrest and said in the suit that he has since pleaded guilty to that charge.

News researcher Jennifer Farrar in New York contributed.