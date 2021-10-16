Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say

“She’s on the mend," Bernhardt said. “Hopefully she will get through this."

The entire episode was captured on surveillance video that showed other people on the train at the time, Bernhardt said.

“There was a lot of people, in my opinion, that should have intervened; somebody should have done something," Bernhardt said. “It speaks to where we are in society; I mean, who would allow something like that to take place? So it’s troubling."

Fiston Ngoy, 35, has been charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and related counts, according to Delaware County court records. Bernhardt said he is known to both SEPTA and Upper Darby police.

Court documents don't list a defense attorney, and a listed number for him couldn't be found Saturday.

SEPTA issued a statement calling it a “horrendous criminal act" and urging anyone witnessing such a thing to report it to authorities.

“There were other people on the train who witnessed this horrific act, and it may have been stopped sooner if a rider called 911," the authority said.