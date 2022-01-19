Woman missing in wildfire was last seen trying to save dogs

Turnbull lived with her adult granddaughter, Layla Cornell, and with two dogs, two goats and two horses, according to Amy Smith, a family friend, who organized an online fundraiser for the granddaughter, who escaped the fire and is struggling to start over.

Her rural property is at the edge of the former agricultural town of Superior, where subdivisions have sprouted in recent decades, about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) west of where the fire, is believed to have started. It is next to one neighborhood abutting open space that was completely destroyed in the fire and across the street from a large shopping center that includes a Costco where customers were asked to evacuate as smoke filled the parking lot and winds gusted.

A neighbor told KCNC-TV earlier this month that he barely escaped his family's home in the fire and went to Turnbull's house to tell her to get out, asking a sheriff's deputy to come with him. Haverfield declined to comment on neighbor Scotty Roberts' account, saying she could not comment on other details that were part of the ongoing investigation.

Roberts said that as the front door to the home opened and let air inside, the fire went “woosh” and intensified, and the deputy pulled back. Cornell escaped, but Turnbull was tethered to her dogs, and the leashes were wrapped around a table, the station reported.

“I couldn’t pull all of them and the table with me at the same time,” said Roberts, who described the fire as being “everywhere” at that point.

He said he was sorry and ran, said Roberts, who shook with emotion during the interview.