Woman killed by falling tree as storms hit Midwest, South

“Most of the people we talked to as we were doing a house-to-house search explained that they were in their bathroom or an interior hallway, so they were listening to those warnings and without that I think we would have been looking at a much different situation,” he said.

In Arkansas, the woman was died when a tree toppled on her home in Rison shortly after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, pinning her to the couch, said Stephen McClellan, Cleveland County’s emergency management coordinator. Rison is about 55 miles (90 kilometers) south of Little Rock.

A day earlier, 23 people were injured in the central Texas town of Salado. The National Weather Service in Fort Worth said Wednesday that the twister was rated an EF3 with peak wind speeds of 165 mph (265 kph).

Tornadoes were also reported Tuesday in parts of Iowa and Minnesota. And a blizzard struck North Dakota this week, closing the state Capitol, schools, government offices and some businesses for a third day Thursday.

The National Weather Service’s blizzard warning for much of the state and smaller sections of South Dakota and Montana remained in effect Thursday. More than a foot of snow (30 centimeters) has fallen in Bismarck with about 2 feet (61 centimeters) in Dickinson and Glenburn.

“For the month of April it’s not uncommon to get the snow. Now, snow of this magnitude — this is something that’s a little bit more unique,” said Rick Krolak, at the weather service’s Bismarck office.

Caption Naomi Benavides looks at what is left of the home of her sister, Vanessa Rios, on Wednesday April 13, 2022, a day after a tornado destroyed it on FM 2843 and Cedar Valley Road near Salado, Texas. The family of four are in the hospital. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Credit: Jay Janner Credit: Jay Janner Caption Naomi Benavides looks at what is left of the home of her sister, Vanessa Rios, on Wednesday April 13, 2022, a day after a tornado destroyed it on FM 2843 and Cedar Valley Road near Salado, Texas. The family of four are in the hospital. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Credit: Jay Janner Credit: Jay Janner

Caption Pastor Billy Borho looks at what is left of Victory Baptist Church on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, a day after a tornado destroyed it on FM 2843 and Cedar Valley Road near Salado, Texas. Borho has been the pastor at the church for 43 years. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Credit: Jay Janner Credit: Jay Janner Caption Pastor Billy Borho looks at what is left of Victory Baptist Church on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, a day after a tornado destroyed it on FM 2843 and Cedar Valley Road near Salado, Texas. Borho has been the pastor at the church for 43 years. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Credit: Jay Janner Credit: Jay Janner

Caption Damage to a house on FM 2843 and Cedar Valley Road is pictured near Salado, Texas, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, after a tornado struck on Tuesday. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Credit: Jay Janner Credit: Jay Janner Caption Damage to a house on FM 2843 and Cedar Valley Road is pictured near Salado, Texas, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, after a tornado struck on Tuesday. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Credit: Jay Janner Credit: Jay Janner

Caption David Preston and Amanda Lopez salvage belongings from the home of their friends Josh and Michelle Light, on Wednesday April 13, 2022, a day after a tornado destroyed the house on FM 2843 and Cedar Valley Road near Salado, Texas. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Credit: Jay Janner Credit: Jay Janner Caption David Preston and Amanda Lopez salvage belongings from the home of their friends Josh and Michelle Light, on Wednesday April 13, 2022, a day after a tornado destroyed the house on FM 2843 and Cedar Valley Road near Salado, Texas. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Credit: Jay Janner Credit: Jay Janner

Caption A house on FM 2843 and Cedar Valley Road near Salado, Texas, is damaged on Wednesday April 13, 2022, after a tornado struck on Tuesday. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Credit: Jay Janner Credit: Jay Janner Caption A house on FM 2843 and Cedar Valley Road near Salado, Texas, is damaged on Wednesday April 13, 2022, after a tornado struck on Tuesday. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Credit: Jay Janner Credit: Jay Janner

Caption Amanda Lopez, of McGregor, salvages belongings from the home of her friend Michelle Light, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, a day after a tornado destroyed the house on FM 2843 and Cedar Valley Road near Salado, Texas. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Credit: Jay Janner Credit: Jay Janner Caption Amanda Lopez, of McGregor, salvages belongings from the home of her friend Michelle Light, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, a day after a tornado destroyed the house on FM 2843 and Cedar Valley Road near Salado, Texas. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Credit: Jay Janner Credit: Jay Janner

Caption A skid loader is used to move downed tree limbs on a property in Taopi, Minn., Wednesday morning, April 13, 2022. The damage was the result of the storms on Tuesday that swept through the area. (Eric Johnson/The Daily Herald via AP) Credit: Eric Johnson Credit: Eric Johnson Caption A skid loader is used to move downed tree limbs on a property in Taopi, Minn., Wednesday morning, April 13, 2022. The damage was the result of the storms on Tuesday that swept through the area. (Eric Johnson/The Daily Herald via AP) Credit: Eric Johnson Credit: Eric Johnson

Caption A house shown on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Taopi, Minn., had its entire east side stripped away by the storms on Tuesday that pounded the little community just east of Austin, Minn. (Eric Johnson/The Daily Herald via AP) Credit: Eric Johnson Credit: Eric Johnson Caption A house shown on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Taopi, Minn., had its entire east side stripped away by the storms on Tuesday that pounded the little community just east of Austin, Minn. (Eric Johnson/The Daily Herald via AP) Credit: Eric Johnson Credit: Eric Johnson

Caption A pair of Taopi, Minn., residents look through damage to a residence Wednesday morning, April 13, 2022, after a powerful storm swept through the community Tuesday night. (Eric Johnson/The Daily Herald via AP) Credit: Eric Johnson Credit: Eric Johnson Caption A pair of Taopi, Minn., residents look through damage to a residence Wednesday morning, April 13, 2022, after a powerful storm swept through the community Tuesday night. (Eric Johnson/The Daily Herald via AP) Credit: Eric Johnson Credit: Eric Johnson

Caption People dig through debris on the north edge of Taopi, Minn., Wednesday, April 13, 2022, as they begin clean-up following Tuesday night's powerful storms. (Eric Johnson/The Daily Herald via AP) Credit: Eric Johnson Credit: Eric Johnson Caption People dig through debris on the north edge of Taopi, Minn., Wednesday, April 13, 2022, as they begin clean-up following Tuesday night's powerful storms. (Eric Johnson/The Daily Herald via AP) Credit: Eric Johnson Credit: Eric Johnson

Caption A pedestrian walks on East Divide Avenue in Bismarck, N.D., as the the main arterial streets and emergency routes are cleared of snow before city crews can plow interior streets as snow continues to fall , Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP) Credit: Mike McCleary Credit: Mike McCleary Caption A pedestrian walks on East Divide Avenue in Bismarck, N.D., as the the main arterial streets and emergency routes are cleared of snow before city crews can plow interior streets as snow continues to fall , Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP) Credit: Mike McCleary Credit: Mike McCleary

Caption A homeowner on Northview Lane in northeast Bismarck, N.D., struggles to maneuver a snowblower as he clears his driveway of deep snowdrifts, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP) Credit: Mike McCleary Credit: Mike McCleary Caption A homeowner on Northview Lane in northeast Bismarck, N.D., struggles to maneuver a snowblower as he clears his driveway of deep snowdrifts, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP) Credit: Mike McCleary Credit: Mike McCleary

Caption Brothers Elisa Flanagan, 15, left, and Solomon, 16, back, shovel the wet snow from their driveway in northeast Bismarck, N.D., Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP) Credit: Mike McCleary Credit: Mike McCleary Caption Brothers Elisa Flanagan, 15, left, and Solomon, 16, back, shovel the wet snow from their driveway in northeast Bismarck, N.D., Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP) Credit: Mike McCleary Credit: Mike McCleary