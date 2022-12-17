Woman injured in London concert crowd crush dies in hospital

The police force said emergency services were called after “a large crowd attempted to gain entry without tickets” and they found people suffering from crush injuries.

It urged people with photos or video of the scene to submit it to help the police investigation.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was “heartbroken” by Ikumelo's death.

“Rebecca had her whole life ahead of her and on behalf of all Londoners, I would like to extend my condolences to her family, friends and loved ones at this extremely difficult time," he said.

“My thoughts remain with everyone affected by this dreadful incident. It’s vital that the investigation into what happened concludes as soon as possible."

The Brixton Academy in south London is one of the city’s most famous music venues. Built as a movie theater in the 1920s, it has a capacity of just under 5,000.