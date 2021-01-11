Woman hedges apology in tense interview on hotel attack

She was frequently combative in the clips that aired Monday, interrupting King and her own attorney, Sharen H. Ghatan.

Ponsetto said she was “sorry from the bottom of my heart” but added, "He’s 14? That’s what they’re claiming? Yeah, I’m 22, I’ve lived probably just the same amount of life, like honestly. I’m just as a kid at heart as he is.”

When King asked her to go over the events at the hotel, Ponsetto said, “You already asked me that at the beginning of the interview. I’m not going over it again. I would like to have a real interview with real questions and real heart and real sincere apologies. Let 2021 be the moment of healing, seriously.”

Ponsetto's arrest followed more than a week of media coverage of the hotel lobby encounter and demands by the teen’s family and activists that she face criminal charges over what was seen as an instance of racial profiling.

In the CBS interview, Ponsetto denied profiling the teenager and said her heritage is partly Puerto Rican. When King asked her if she believed a person of color could not be racist, she said, “Exactly.”

"I feel sorry that I made the family go through all that stress but at the same time it wasn’t just them going through that, "she said in a “CBS This Morning” interview that aired Friday. “But I do sincerely from the bottom of my heart apologize that if I made the son feel as if I assaulted him or if I hurt his feelings or the father’s feelings.”

At a news conference on Monday in New York City, the teen's family called for a boycott of the hotel, claiming it had racially profiled him in its response.

"This is the reality of Black mothers in America," said his mother, Kat Rodriguez. “Every day we must face the reality that a simple case of mistaken identity or a misunderstanding can end in tragedy.”

Management of the Arlo Hotel previously posted on Facebook that they had reached out to apologize to the family.

This story has been updated to correct the defendant's racial background. Miya Ponsetto has both Puerto Rican and Vietnamese ancestry and considers herself a person of color, not a white person, according to her lawyer.

Rev. Al Sharpton, right, speaks about Keyon Harrold Jr., Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 in New York. An assault of 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. on Dec. 26 at Manhattan's Arlo Hotel was recorded and posted online by his father, jazz trumpeter Keyon Harrold, left. Kat Rodriguez, center, is the boy's mother.

