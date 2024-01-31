Woman falls into dumpster while tossing garbage, gets compacted inside trash truck

A New Hampshire fire department says a woman fell into a dumpster while throwing out her garbage, and it didn't end there: She landed inside a trash truck that compacted the contents
Nation & World
47 minutes ago
X

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A woman fell into a dumpster while throwing out her garbage and was later rescued from a trash truck that had compacted the contents while she was inside, fire department officials in New Hampshire said.

Luckily, neighbors heard her screams and the trash compartment was equipped with a camera. The driver spotted the woman stuck inside and called 911. By then, the driver “had reportedly compacted the garbage up to four times,” the Manchester Fire Department said in a news release.

Rescuers used a basket ladder to reach the top of the truck and lift her out. By then, she was “standing/talking/yelling, but was not alert enough to answer questions,” the news release said.

The woman was taken to a hospital after Monday's misadventure. Her name was not released.

“In 32 years, I’ve never seen anything like this my whole career,” Battalion Chief Bob Beaudet told WMUR-TV. “It’s alarming, because you don’t really think it’s true.”

In Other News
1
'Greed and revenge' drove 2 men accused of killing Run-DMC's Jam Master...
2
Man accused of beheading his father in suburban Philadelphia home and...
3
Secret history: Even before the revolution, America was a nation of...
4
Conspiracy Theories: Why we want to believe when the facts often aren't...
5
Imprisoned ex-Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan convicted again...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top