Kidnapped California baby found and 3 suspects detained

“This was a person who was with the grandmother yesterday when they went shopping, she was present at the apartment complex when this happened,” he said. “There have been some inconsistencies with what she has told us. Obviously, drawing our attention to what she knows about this.”

Police released a video showing the man walking down the sidewalk holding the baby carrier covered by a white blanket.

“The family does not recognize this suspect,” police initially tweeted.

Camarillo told reporters Monday that the kidnapping was reported by the baby's grandmother.

“According to the grandmother, she came home to this apartment.... She took the baby in the apartment, went downstairs to unload some groceries," Camarillo said. "In that short amount of time someone entered the apartment ... and left with the baby.”

Brandon was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved onesie with dinosaurs.

Camarillo said the baby's mother was at work when the abduction happened.

“Dad right now is out of the picture. He is incarcerated. I don't know, you know, whether that is going to play into this, but obviously we are going to talk to him soon,” Camarillo said.

He said it was hard to make out the man who took the baby because he was wearing a mask.