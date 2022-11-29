Woman believed to be 1971 kidnap victim reunites with family

“I couldn’t stop crying,” Melissa’s sister, Victoria Garner, wrote on Facebook. “I was overjoyed and I’m still walking around in a fog trying to comprehend that my sister is right in front of me and that we found her.”

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Melissa Highsmith’s biological mother, Alta Apantenco, had recently separated from the girl's father and moved to Fort Worth when she placed an ad for a babysitter in the newspaper. A woman who answered the ad said she wanted to watch the girl at her own house, and Apantenco agreed. The babysitter picked up the baby from Apantenco's roommate on Aug. 23, 1971 and never brought her back.

The family said they never forgot about Melissa.

“It’s overwhelming and incredible to me,” said Sharon Highsmith, Melissa’s younger sister. “For 50 years, my mom has lived with the guilt of losing Melissa. She’s also lived with community and nationwide accusations that she hurt or killed her own baby. I’m so glad we have Melissa back. I’m also grateful we have vindication for my mom."

“Right now, we just want to get to know Melissa, welcome her to the family and make up for 50 years of lost time," said Sharon Highsmith, who plans to meet her sister over Christmas.