Woman accused in QAnon kidnapping plot pleads not guilty

QAnon is a wide-ranging conspiracy fiction spread largely through the internet, centered on the baseless belief that President Donald Trump is waging a secret campaign against enemies in the “deep state” and a child sex trafficking ring run by satanic pedophiles and cannibals. It is based on cryptic postings by the anonymous “Q,” purportedly a government insider.

Prosecutors have not laid out what Abcug’s role was in the alleged scheme.

The vast majority of the evidence presented against her so far has come from her daughter, who admitted to learning to “tune out” her mother and was unable to provide many details about the plot.

She told police that her brother’s foster family had been portrayed as “evil Satan worshippers” and “pedophiles.” She also said two men came to their house to provide security as the kidnapping discussions were going on.

Abcug is scheduled to go on trial Feb. 8, 2021.