'Woke, Inc.' author Vivek Ramaswamy enters White House race

In a video released Tuesday night, Ramaswamy, 37, formally launched his longshot bid by decrying what he called a “national identity crisis” that he claims is driven by a left-wing ideology that has replaced “faith, patriotism and hard work” with “new secular religions like COVID-ism, climate-ism and gender ideology."

“We have obsessed so much over our diversity and our difference that we forgot all the ways we’re really just the same as Americans," he says.