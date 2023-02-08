WNBA investigating Hamby's allegations against Aces

It was the first time the league acknowledged it was looking into the situation. The players' union had pushed for an inquiry into whether Hamby’s rights under the league’s 2020 labor agreement were violated, as well as state and federal laws.

Hamby made her allegations after being traded Jan. 21 to the Los Angeles Sparks. The Aces were trying to clear up salary-cap room to sign two-time MVP Candace Parker, who agreed to a deal Jan. 28.