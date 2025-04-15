WNBA draftees turn attention to making rosters as training camp opens in a few weeks

Last year's draft class headlined by Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese had 13 players make opening day rosters, which was down two from the previous season and four from 2022. Many teams draft international players to stash them overseas until potentially having them join the franchise at a future date.

The league is growing on and off the court. Last season had record viewership and attendance, which has led to huge optimism in the WNBA heading into the season which begins on May 16. While this season is in a good place, the league and players union are working on a new collective bargaining agreement that will need to be decided before the 2026 season takes place.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said she's "optimistic about coming to a transformational CBA at some point." She described the talks being in the early phases. Players are looking for higher salaries, a new economic model and improved benefits.

“We want to have a fair deal for all, but it has to be within the confines of a sustainable economic model that goes on for 10 years,” she said.

Salaries are going to be a huge part of the negotiations. They are expected to grow exponentially in the new CBA with the 11-year media rights deal the WNBA signed last July that will bring in at least $200 million a year. That deal goes into effect next year.

Bueckers is going to make around $78,000 this year in base salary. That’s slightly more than Clark and Reese made last season under the current rookie contract scale. All three have supplemented that income with huge endorsement deals with companies such as Nike, Gatorade, Bose and State Farm. Those deals started when they were in college.

Prioritization will also be a key point in negotiations between the players and the league. Three of the top 10 picks in the draft were international players — tied for the most in league history. The WNBA has had stiff penalties over the past few seasons for veteran players who don’t make training camp on time because of overseas commitments. As the game becomes more global, something will have to give.

The league is adding two more expansion teams in 2026 with the addition of Toronto and Portland. The WNBA will add at least one more franchise soon after that. Yet Engelbert is concerned about diluting the talent pool too quickly.

“You don’t want to degrade the quality of the game, already going to 16. We’re adding 33% additional roster spots by adding 48 spots to a league of 144,” she said before the draft Monday night.

For now, the 38 players who heard their names called on Monday night will do their best to try to make a team in the upcoming weeks.

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Credit: AP Credit: AP

