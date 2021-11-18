WNBA changes its playoff format to more traditional bracket

In the new format, the No. 1 seed will play the eighth-seeded team in the opening round. The winner of that series will play either the fourth or fifth seed in the semifinals. On the other side of the bracket, the No. 3 seed will play the sixth-seeded team and the second seed will face No. 7. Those two winners will play in the semifinals.

"Really excited for our league to move to all series," Connecticut Sun coach Curt Miller said. “It’s ultimately where we want to be. There’s growth with even that down the line.”

The higher seed will host the first two games of the best-of-three series. The lower seed will host a third game if necessary. That potentially will save the league time and money on travel in the postseason instead of going with a more traditional format where the teams alternate home games.

The semifinals and finals series will remain unchanged from the previous format, with the higher seed hosts the first two games and a decisive fifth game if necessary.

Chicago won its first WNBA championship last month as a No. 6 seed, beating fifth-seeded Phoenix.

