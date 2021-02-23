Wizards win 5th straight, hold off Lakers 127-124 in OT

After carrying the Lakers back into the game in the fourth quarter, James made a tying layup with 9.8 seconds left in regulation, but missed the ensuing free throw to put LA ahead. Beal missed a long jumper at the buzzer.

The 36-year-old James played over 43 minutes during the Lakers' fourth overtime game in 17 days, all of them at home against teams with losing records.

Davis missed his fourth straight game, and the All-NBA big man is out for at least three more weeks with a calf injury. Schröder will miss at least one more game under the NBA's health and safety protocols.

TIP-INS

Wizards: Washington hadn’t won even four consecutive games since its last five-game winning streak in February 2018. ... Former Lakers C Moe Wagner had six points, and former Lakers swingman Isaac Bonga didn't play.

Lakers: Marc Gasol converted a four-point play in the first quarter. He finished with seven points in 27 minutes. ... Caldwell-Pope scored 21 points.

UP NEXT

Wizards: At the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.

Lakers: At the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, center, shoots as Washington Wizards center Moritz Wagner, left defends along with forward Davis Bertans during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Washington Wizards center Moritz Wagner gestures after a foul was called during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Los Angeles Lakers center Montrezl Harrell shoots during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill