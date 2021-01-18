Wizards see a 5th consecutive game postponed by virus issues

The game was scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. EST and was pushed back to 8 p.m.

The 14 postponements in a little over a week have now involved 19 of the league's 30 teams. One of those matchups was to have taken place on Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day game schedule — Cleveland at Washington.

The NBA has added more testing and stiffened protocols in recent days with the hopes of getting as many games in as possible.

Phoenix was scheduled to play Monday in Memphis, ending a weeklong unplanned break for the Suns. Phoenix had three games delayed because of virus-related issues, which can include players dealing with positive COVID-19 tests, inconclusive tests or having to quarantine because contact tracing indicated they could have been exposed to someone who tested positive.

There have been a total of 15 games called this season for coronavirus-related reasons so far. In addition to the 14 in recent days, the other was a planned Dec. 23 matchup between Oklahoma City and Houston that was pushed back because the Rockets did not have enough eligible players.

Delaying the Heat-Pistons start time did not affect Detroit’s travel schedule. The team was already planning to remain in Miami until Tuesday.

Postponed games, when possible, will be made up in the second half of the season, which will take place from March 11 — the one-year anniversary of last season shutting down because of the pandemic — through May 16. The league has not yet released that half of the schedule and isn’t expected to do so until late February at the earliest.

Players who test positive have to undergo a battery of exams before being cleared to return to play, such as cardiac tests. Those ruled out by contact tracing have been able, in most circumstances, to return after a quarantine period provided that they continue to test negative for COVID-19.

