Wives of Mariupol defenders to pope: 'You are our last hope'

The young women have been in Italy for over two weeks seeking to rally international support for a diplomatic resolution to the standoff at the plant, the last holdout of Ukrainian resistance in the strategic port city.

Francis, who has been hobbled by knee trouble that makes walking and standing painful, stood up to greet the women, a gesture he didn't extend to others who lined up to see him Wednesday at the end of the audience. He held their hands as they wept, blessed them and said he had spoken about the plight of the soldiers with Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, who he has dispatched to Ukraine.

Verzilov told Francis that time was running out for the troops in the Azovstal mill.

“We feel that if some emergency intervention does not happen in the next few days it will end in a big tragedy,” Verzilov told The Associated Press afterward. He said Francis said he was aware of the standoff. “He understands how tragic it is and will do what he can.”

The United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross have organized a series of evacuations of civilians from the mill, which had sheltered hundreds of people in its warren of underground tunnels and bunkers. But soldiers, and apparently some of their family members, have stayed behind.

Verzilov, the Russian activist and a publisher of independent news site Mediazona, said Turkey has been trying to seek a resolution to the standoff, but that none had been found.

“Our soldiers are ready to be evacuated to a third country. They are ready to lay down their arms in case of evacuation to a third country,” Propkopenko told journalists after the brief meeting. “We all are ready to help them I hope.”

Fedusiuk said her husband had recently asked her to research how to survive without water.

“Water is running out. They have no food, no water, no medicine,” she said. “They are dying every day. Every day one or two injured soldiers are dying.”

She said she understood some civilians, who were relatives of the soldiers, remained in the mill because they feared they would be identified at Russian-run “filtration camps” along the evacuation route and wouldn't be allowed to enter Ukrainian territory.

