Witt Jr hits 1st MLB homer, leads Keller, Royals over Cards

Hudson left after issuing a leadoff walk in the seventh to Nicky Lopez with the Royals ahead 2-0. Olivares hit an RBI trouble and Andrew Benintendi, Whit Merrifield, Witt and Michael Taylor also had RBIs in the inning.

The Cards got a run in the eighth on Tyler O’Neill's single.

TRANSACTION

Cardinals SS Edmundo Sosa, along with three members of the Cardinals medical staff and one clubhouse attendant, tested positive for COVID-19. Sosa was placed on the COVID-19 injured list.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cardinals: C Yadier Molina was scratched with non-COVID illness. Manager Oliver Marmol was confident he’d be back in the lineup on Wednesday. Molina was replaced in the starting lineup by Andrew Knizner.

Royals: 1B Carlos Santana was a late scratch with right ankle soreness. His spot in the lineup was taken by Ryan O’Hearn.

UP NEXT

The Cardinals and Royals will conclude their two-game series Wednesday wth an afternoon contest. The game was originally scheduled for a 6:10 p.m. start, but the weather forecast led to the change. The Cardinals will send RHP Adam Wainwright (2-3, 4.00 ERA) to the mound. The Royals will counter with LHP Kris Bubic (0-2, 10.50 ERA).

Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr., right, is congratulated by Nicky Lopez (8) after hitting his first career home run, during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Kansas City, Mo., Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Kansas City Royals' MJ Melendez smiles at first after his first hit in the majors, during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against St. Louis Cardinals in Kansas City, Mo., Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Kansas City Royals pitcher Brad Keller delivers to a St. Louis Cardinals batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Dakota Hudson delivers to a Kansas City Royals batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)