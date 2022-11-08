Witnesses say new fighting in Ethiopia's Oromia kills dozens

A priest in Bila said his church members buried 11 victims of what he described as a drone attack. He said hundreds of people were injured and sent to nearby hospitals.

The attack was followed by heavy fighting Sunday morning between Ethiopian forces and the rebels in the town of Nekemte in the East Wollega area, a witness said, adding that government forces retook control of the town in the afternoon.

The spokesman for the Oromo Liberation Army, Odaa Tarbii, tweeted that the rebel group's fighters “rescued over 120 political prisoners” during an operation in Nekemte on Sunday. It claimed “several regime military installations” there were destroyed.

Ethiopian government spokesman Legesse Tulu didn’t respond to questions about the latest fighting. The government has accused the Oromo Liberation Army of carrying out mass killings in recent months.

The OLA was once a military wing of an opposition party, the Oromo Liberation Front. Its members returned to Ethiopia in 2018 after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed invited exiled groups and political figures to come back. However, the military wing detached from the party soon after and began deadly confrontations with government forces.

The OLA asserts that it stands for the security and self-determination of the Oromo people, Ethiopia’s largest ethnic group. Ethiopia has labeled it a terrorist organization.

The conflict in Oromia is separate from the conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, but the OLA and Tigray forces announced an alliance late last year aimed at toppling the Ethiopian government.

A "permanent cessation of hostilities" in the Tigray conflict was signed last week, and a second round of peace talks is underway this week in neighboring Kenya.