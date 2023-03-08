Witnesses: Michael Irvin's encounter with woman was friendly

Irvin has insisted he did nothing wrong during the encounter with the woman and went to his room alone. He has said there was no inappropriate physical contact.

Irvin's attorney, Levi McCathern, complained that Marriott has not adequately provided him with video footage of the encounter. McCathern said he was allowed to watch a short video in Marriott's attorney offices on Tuesday but was not allowed to take a copy or make one.

The video showed Irvin and the woman meet and shake hands, and Irvin twice touched her elbow before leaving, McCathern said.

McCathern said he asked a judge to order Marriott to provide him with a copy.

"The allegations are nonsense," McCathern said. “We need to immediately get Michael back to work, and I believe Renaissance needs to apologize.”

Marriott officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Irvin, who appeared to tear up briefly at the new conference, complained that he hasn't yet been allowed to see the video. And he compared the allegations and resulting fallout to Jim Crow-era persecution of Black men.

“I couldn’t even tell you what she looked like,” Irvin said. “This just blows my mind, that in 2023 we still dragging and hanging brothers by a tree.”

