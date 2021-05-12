Witness: Man angered by Texas deputies in yard killed them

Hutchings, a city employee who helps with animal control, told the newspaper that the officers were helping city employees collect two dogs that had bitten someone earlier in the day.

The deputies had already caught one of the dogs and the other one ran into Nicholas’ yard. Hutchings said Nicholas did not own either animal.

Nicholas told the deputies they couldn't enter his yard to get the dog, then that they should “get off his property” and that he “has his civil rights,” Hutchings said.

He said Nicholas told the deputies that he would shoot them, and then opened fire.

Hutchins said Winans, who is his boss, was shot in the stomach when a bullet went through door of a city pickup. DPS said Wednesday that Winans was in stable condition.

The funeral for Leonard is set for Monday, Jones' funeral is set for Wednesday.

People gather in a park in Eden, Texas, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, for a candlelight vigil in honor of two Concho County sheriff's deputies who were killed in the line of duty a day earlier. (Colin Murphey/The San Angelo Standard-Times via AP) Credit: Colin Murphey Credit: Colin Murphey

People gather in a park in Eden, Texas, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, for a candlelight vigil in honor of two Concho County sheriff's deputies who were killed in the line of duty a day earlier. (Colin Murphey/The San Angelo Standard-Times via AP) Credit: Colin Murphey Credit: Colin Murphey

People pray in a park in Eden, Texas, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, during a candlelight vigil in honor of two Concho County sheriff's deputies who were killed in the line of duty a day earlier. (Colin Murphey/The San Angelo Standard-Times via AP) Credit: Colin Murphey Credit: Colin Murphey

Becky Jones, center lower right, mourns during a candlelight vigil in Eden, Texas, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, for her husband, Concho County sheriff's Deputy Stephen Jones, who was killed in the line of duty. (Colin Murphey/The San Angelo Standard-Times via AP) Credit: Colin Murphey Credit: Colin Murphey

People gather during a candlelight vigil in Eden, Texas, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, for Concho County sheriff's Deputy Stephen Jones, who was killed in the line of duty. (Colin Murphey/The San Angelo Standard-Times via AP) Credit: Colin Murphey Credit: Colin Murphey