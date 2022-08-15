With war nearby, US shows support for Poland on army holiday

The newly named Camp Kosciuszko in Poznan, western Poland, is a shared Polish-U.S. base that becomes the permanent headquarters in Poland for the US Army’s V Corps, and the easternmost U.S. Army base in Europe.

Some of the troops from the base were displaying an Abrams M1A1 main battle tank and other equipment during the commemorations, which included Polish troops from the different branches of the armed forces parading down a street lined with fluttering white-and-red national Polish flags.

The base is named after Gen. Tadeusz Kosciuszko, a hero of the American Revolution who strengthened the fortifications of West Point, and who later returned to Poland to fight imperial Russian forces.

Maj. Kevin Andersen, a U.S. Army public affairs officer, said that troops are having trouble saying the name Kosciuszko (roughly pronounced koh-SHOOSH’-koh) and have been calling it “Camp K” instead. But he said the army has created a video helping the soldiers to learn to say it as a gesture of respect to Poland as it hosts and welcomes the Americans.