With pools closed, Peruvians turn to open-water swimming

“We don't stop hearing bad news all day long, and that's a little bit of the reason why we need to escape,” said José Echeandía, a 54-year-old lawyer, after swimming more than an hour in the chilly waters.

Robert Yatto, 56, has been swimming at the beach for more than three decades, and lately uses a Captain America wetsuit.

Before the pandemic, the beach alongside the capital was a favorite for the working classes, but the swimmers tend to be wealthier people with access to cars or those living nearby.

Peru, with nearly 32 million people, has reported more than 1.7 million cases of the new coronavirus and more than 60,000 deaths.

An open water swimmer gets ready by her car on Pescadores beach where swimming in the sea is booming while pools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Lima, Peru, before sunrise Tuesday, April 27, 2021. One of the few sporting disciplines that have been maintained during the coronavirus pandemic is swimming, which due to the closure of the swimming pools, has moved to the open sea. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia) Credit: Martin Mejia Credit: Martin Mejia

Open sea swimmers warm-up on Pescadores beach in Lima, Peru, at sunrise Tuesday, April 27, 2021. One of the few sporting disciplines that have been maintained during the coronavirus pandemic is swimming, which due to the closure of the swimming pools, has moved to the open sea. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia) Credit: Martin Mejia Credit: Martin Mejia

