With no sign of eruption's end, ash blankets La Palma island

IGN said the ash column towering above the volcano reached an altitude of 4.5 kilometers (15,000 feet) on Sunday before heavier wind scattered it. Many nearby towns and a telescope base further north that sits on a mountain at 2,400 meters above sea level (7,800 feet) were covered in a thick layer of ash.
The eruption has also turned the island into a tourist attraction, especially as many Spaniards prepared to mark All Saints Day, a Catholic festivity that honors the dead, on Monday.
Local authorities said some 10,000 visitors were expected over the long weekend and 90% of the accommodations on La Palma were fully booked. A shuttle bus service for tourists wanting a glimpse of the volcano was established to keep private cars off the main roads so emergency services could work undisturbed.
Ash cover the graves at the La Palma cemetery as volcano continues to erupt on this Canary island, Spain, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Annette Lowestein, from Germany, collects some of her belongings while leaving her house stalked by the lava that advances towards her neighborhood on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Spanish army soldiers remove the ash from the roof of a house as a volcano continues to erupt on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Ash cover the graves at the La Palma cemetery as volcano continues to erupt on this Canary island, Spain, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Ash covers fishing boats at the promenade of Puerto Naos village as volcano continues to erupt on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
A house is covered by ash from a volcano as it continues to erupt on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
A house is covered by ash from a volcano as it continues to erupt on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
A house is covered by ash from a volcano as it continues to erupt on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
A house is covered by ash from a volcano as it continues to erupt on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Lava flows destroying houses and banana plantations as volcano continues to erupt on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
A resident fixes a Spanish flag on his courtyard while leaving his house stalked by the lava that advances towards the neighbourhood on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
