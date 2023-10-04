With Jim Jordan in speaker discussion, how many Ohioans have led the U.S. House?

WASHINGTON — The House of Representatives is entering uncharted territory after a far-right effort to remove fellow Republican Kevin McCarthy from the speakership succeeded thanks to support from Democrats.

Immediately after the vote, Republican Rep. Patrick McHenry, a close McCarthy ally, was named temporary speaker or speaker pro tempore.

While McHenry can serve in the temporary role indefinitely, he does not have the full power of a duly elected speaker but only those that are deemed “necessary and appropriate” for the purpose of electing someone to the job, according to the rules governing the House.

The first order of business for McHenry would be to elect a new speaker.

As of now, it is unclear who House Republicans will nominate for the speakership. Some members left the chamber Tuesday determined to renominate McCarthy and vote for him for speaker until it passes. But now that he is out of the running, the path is clear for any Republican to jump in.

Some members, including Gaetz, have been broaching potential consensus candidates like Majority Leader Steve Scalise or Whip Tom Emmer who they see as bringing the conference together. Other names up for discussion include Rep. Kevin Hern, chair of the Republican Study Committee, and Rep. Jim Jordan, the chair of the House Judiciary Committee and a favorite of the right flank of the party.

Once Republicans decide who to nominate for speaker, the House would have to vote as many times as it takes for a candidate to receive the majority of those present and voting for speaker. It can quickly become an arduous exercise, as it did in January when it took McCarthy an unprecedented 15 rounds to win the gavel.

Jordan would be the fourth speaker from Ohio. Here are the others:

J. Warren Keifer, Republican

District: Ohio 8

Term: Dec. 5, 1881-March 4, 1883

Nicholas Longworth, Republican

District: Ohio 1

Term: Dec. 7, 1925-March 4, 1931

John Boehner, Republican

District: Ohio 8

Term: Jan. 5, 2011-Oct. 29, 2015