With Curry out, Poole scores 32 and Warriors beat Grizzlies

The Warriors used a 19-8 burst to begin the second quarter to lead 52-37. But Memphis roared back, getting to 59-54 on three free throws by Tyus Jones just before halftime following a technial on Poole.

Steven Adams grabbed 14 rebounds for Memphis, coming off a 125-100 victory at Phoenix on Friday night in its seventh wire-to-wire win this season. Desmond Bane played his second game back from a 17-game absence with a sprained right big toe.

Green had been questionable with right foot soreness but tested it during a walk-through and was fine to go, contributing 13 rebounds and 13 assists. That kept the Warriors from potentially using a different starting lineup for a seventh straight game. DiVincenzo returned Sunday from missing two games with an illness.

RIVALRY

The Grizzlies eliminated the Warriors in the 2021 play-in round and continue to rise.

“They have a lot of continuity,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “I really admire what they've built over the last four, five years.”

WIGGINS' HEALTH

Warriors All-Star Andrew Wiggins missed his 10th straight game and 12th overall with a strained muscle in his right thigh area. Team Vice President of Player Health and Performance Rick Celebrini warned Kerr that if Wiggins rushed back and re-injured the leg he could be out another month.

“Yeah, it’s just lingered longer than we had expected, but with groin injuries, you have to be careful," Kerr said. "... We are just trying to be cautious and give him an extra day or a couple of days, whatever it’s going to take to get him back. Hopefully, he’ll play soon, but I can’t tell exactly when that is.”

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Morant missed 8 of 10 3s, Bane was 0 for 7 as the Grizzlies went 9 of 39 from deep. ... Memphis had won the last two against the Warriors, who have won eight of 10 overall in the rivalry. ... The Grizzlies held the Suns to 43.7% from the floor Friday and Golden State shot 47.3%.

Warriors: Green was hit with a technical at the 3:08 mark of the first, his 10th of the season. Kerr also got one so the Warriors had three Ts. ... Curry will miss at least two more weeks for Golden State as he recovers from a partial dislocation of the left shoulder he suffered Dec. 14 in a game at Indiana. Curry will be re-evaluated again in two weeks. ... Golden State played on Christmas Day as defending champion for the fifth time and is 4-1 in those games. The Warriors are 15-17 overall on Christmas and 8-5 at home.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Host Phoenix on Tuesday night in a quick rematch with the Suns riding a three-game winning streak in the series.

Warriors: Host the Hornets on Tuesday night having lost two in a row to Charlotte overall but with two consecutive wins and six of eight in the series at home.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez

Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez

Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez

Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez

Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez

Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez

Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez

Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez