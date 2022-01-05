With COVID on the job: France allows infected medics to work

In some places, quarantines have been shortened, including France, to get workers back to their posts. But in Europe, France appears to be alone in now also opening up the possibility for health care personnel to work while infected.

There are increasing signs that the new variant causes less severe disease. But the huge numbers of new infections are still sending increasing numbers of people to hospitals, putting them under pressure, especially when medical workers are absent, too.

Hospital leaders said the new flexibility from self-isolation for health workers in France would help them plug staffing holes if and when they open up.

“If the system becomes very strained and 50% of our staff are positive, the less symptomatic will come to work because the patients will still need to be cared for,” said Prof. Marc Leone, head of anesthesiology at the North Hospital in the southern city of Marseille.

“But we're not in that situation yet” he said.

The new rules were detailed in a Health Ministry alert message that was addressed Sunday to hospitals, care facilities and health authorities and was seen by The Associated Press. The new rules are being rolled out this week.

The ministry alert said France's deluge of virus infections poses “a major risk of disruption to the offer of care.” It described the measure as “exceptional and temporary" and said it will be lifted when the system isn't so saturated with virus cases.

The exemption opens the possibility for doctors, hospital staff, and carers for the disabled and other vulnerable people to keep working despite testing positive, on condition that they are fully vaccinated and aren't coughing and sneezing.

The Health Ministry instructions say that, where possible, the infected workers shouldn't be in contact with non-vaccinated patients or those at greater risk of severe illness with COVID-19.

The ministry said they also must limit as much as possible their interactions with colleagues and cannot take part in shared activities where face masks are taken off, such as breaks for food and drinks.

With Europe’s highest number of confirmed daily virus cases, France is in an increasingly challenging position.

France’s average daily case load has more than doubled in a week, and the country reported a record-smashing 271,686 daily virus cases on Tuesday as omicron-driven infections race across the country, burdening hospital staff and threatening to disrupt health care, transport, schools and other services.

More than 20,000 people are hospitalized with the virus in France, a number that has been rising steadily for weeks but not as sharply as the infection rates.

COVID-19 patients fill more than 72% of France’s ICU beds, and a once-renowned health care system is again showing signs of strain. Most virus patients in ICUs are not vaccinated, though 77% of the population has had at least two doses.

More than 123,000 people with the virus have died in France, among the world’s higher recorded death tolls.

Caption FILE - A nurse cares for a patient inside an operating room now used for COVID-19 patients at Bichat Hospital, AP-HP, in Paris, April 22, 2021. France is rolling out a new rule that will allow health workers who are infected with the coronavirus but have few or no symptoms to keep treating patients rather than self-isolate. The extraordinary stop-gap measure is an attempt to address staff shortages at hospitals caused by an unprecedented explosion in virus infections. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly, File)