With brown trucks everywhere, UPS delivers again in 3Q

“Our results were fueled by continued strong outbound demand from Asia and growth from small and medium-sized businesses,” CEO Carol Tomé said in a statement.

The Atlanta company, like others, is no longer giving forward-looking guidance because of the uncertainty caused by COVID-19 infections globally, which again are on the rise.

The report built on momentum that UPS showed in July, when second-quarter earnings beat expectations and lifted the company’s stock.

UPS shares have nearly doubled since May, reflecting the pickup in business as more consumers have relied on home deliveries. The shares have gained 46% since the beginning of the year, compared to a roughly 5% gain in the S&P 500 index.

Shares slipped 1% before the opening bell Wednesday, as did shares of FedEx, among a much broader sell-off this week on U.S. markets.

_____

A portion of this story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UPS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UPS