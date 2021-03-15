With Brady's largesse, Bucs keeping title gang together

Joining them are linebacker/edge rusher Matthew Judon from Baltimore; tight end Jonnu Smith from Tennessee; nose tackle Davon Godchaux from Miami; and cornerback Jalen Mills from Philadelphia.

Judon, 28, will get a four-year, $56 million pact with $32 million guaranteed, a person with knowledge of the contract told The Associated Press. Smith, 25, will be paid $50 million over four years to try to fill the void created when Rob Gronkowski retired after the 2018 season — only to return last year to reunite with Brady in Tampa Bay.

The 26-year-old Godchaux gets $16 million for two years, with $9 million guaranteed. Mills, soon to turn 27, comes in at four years for $29 million, also guaranteed $9 million.

Clearly, the salary cap that decreased by about $16 million this year due to lost revenues because of the coronavirus pandemic hasn't prevented New England from diving into the free agency waters headfirst.

Elsewhere:

— San Francisco re-signed 29-year-old cornerback Jason Verrett for one year. He has been plagued by injuries throughout his career but stayed healthy in 2020 and excelled for the 49ers. Verrett started 13 games with two interceptions and seven passes defensed and was one of the top-graded cornerbacks in coverage.

— Detroit brought back 25-year-old Romeo Okwara, who had a career-high 10 sacks last season in his third year with the Lions and fifth in the NFL. He has been a rare steady performer on a weak defense in Detroit and got a three-year deal.

— Arizona re-signed linebacker Markus Golden for two-years. The 30-year-old Golden has spent most of his career with the Cardinals after being selected in the second round of the 2015 draft. He played with Arizona from 2015-18 before signing with the New York Giants and was traded back to the Cardinals midway through the 2020 season and played well in Arizona.

— Baltimore agreed with guard Kevin Zeitler, 31, on a three-year, $22 million contract. The Ravens have needed help at the position since perennial All-Pro Marshal Yanda retired after the 2019 season. Zeitler, a nine-year veteran, was released by the New York Giants last week.

— Jacksonville added Bears defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris with a three-year, $24.4 million deal that includes $14 million guaranteed, according to a person with knowledge of the contract who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because terms can't be finalized until Wednesday. The Jaguars also retained safety Rudy Ford and receiver Jamal Agnew, both special teamers.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

FILE - San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jason Verrett (22) walks off the field following an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass., in this Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, file photo. The San Francisco 49ers are bringing back cornerback Jason Verrett on a one-year deal. General manager John Lynch announced the deal on Monday, March 15, 2021, shortly after Verrett was allowed to begin talking to other teams about a potential deal. NFL Network reported the contract has a $5.5 million base value with the chance to make more. (AP Photo/Stew Milne) Credit: Stew Milne Credit: Stew Milne