With a big if, EU hopes for 'community immunity' by June

“We need, obviously, targets that are realistic,” De Keersmaecker said.

Vaccine deliveries have bedeviled the EU ever since the first shots came just after Christmas, and have become a huge political issue as other nations like the United Kingdom and the United States raced ahead. The Anglo-Swedish pharma giant AstraZeneca has delivered less than half of what it promised initially.

Even now, the Our World in Data group says that the share of people who received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine stands at 46% in the U.K. and 31% in the U.S., compared to 12.8% in the EU.

In the EU, the next three months will be seen a unique opportunity to catch up. Countries like Spain are already stepping up their vaccination drive.

“The priority now, more than ever, is to vaccinate without respite,” Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez told a news conference Tuesday. “Vaccinate, vaccinate and vaccinate,” he said.

____

Aritz Parra contributed from Madrid

___

Follow all of AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak