With 95% homes hit, feds say no need for census extension

Before the coronavirus pandemic hit in March, the bureau had planned to complete the 2020 census by the end of July. In response to the pandemic, it extended the deadline to the end of October. That changed to the end of September after the Republican-controlled Senate failed to take up a request from the Census Bureau to extend the deadline for turning over the numbers used for apportionment. As a result, government attorneys say the Census Bureau has no choice but to finish the count by Sept. 30.

In their court papers Tuesday, the government attorneys, supported by a declaration from a Census Bureau associate director, said the census operations were being harmed by the temporary restraining order. The order prevented operations from winding down in areas almost completely counted so the most successful census takers can focus on the hardest cases. they said.

The government attorneys said they were inclined to appeal the temporary restraining order on Wednesday, and if that appeal isn't allowed by the judge, the Census Bureau would be forced to take steps toward winding down operations which they had halted been because of the order.

If U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh agrees with the plaintiffs to issue an order mandating the extra month for the census, it should be suspended while the Census Bureau appeals, the government attorneys said.

In his declaration, Al Fontenot, an associate director for Decennial Census Programs, said that while West Coast wildfires and Gulf Coast hurricanes threatened the completion of the census, so did the judge's temporary order.

“Every day that Court injunctions preclude us from following our normal field procedures makes it more difficult for us to complete a timely and complete census," Fontenot said.

