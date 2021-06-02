Wisdom, Contreras HR as surging Cubs top Padres; Tatis hurt

Anthony Rizzo singled twice for Chicago after missing the previous six games because of back tightness. Kris Bryant went 0 for 4, snapping his 13-game hitting streak.

Hendricks won his fourth straight start. The right-hander went six innings, allowing three runs and seven hits.

Ryan Tepera and Andrew Chafin each pitched a scoreless inning. Craig Kimbrel struck out all three batters in the ninth for his 13th save in 15 chances.

Weathers allowed four runs and seven hits in five innings. The rookie also singled twice, but the Padres fell to 4-5 on a 10-game trip.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: CF Trent Grisham (bruised left foot) increased his running and might take batting practice Wednesday, manager Jayce Tingler said. The 2020 Gold Glove winner has not played since May 21.

Cubs: OFs Jason Heyward (strained left hamstring) and Jake Marisnick (strained right hamstring) are set to leave Wednesday for rehab assignments with Triple-A Iowa, and the Cubs hope they will rejoin the team in San Francisco this weekend, manager David Ross said. ... INF Matt Duffy (strained lower back) has been taking light swings off a tee, but hasn't been running or taking grounders. ... Ross said the Cubs hope LHP Justin Steele (strained right hamstring strain) throws a bullpen in the next few days. ... RHP Trevor Williams (appendicitis) is scheduled for a follow-up exam on Thursday.

UP NEXT

The three-game series wraps up Wednesday with Adbert Alzolay (3-4, 3.81 ERA) starting for Chicago against RHP Dinelson Lamet (1-0, 2.57). Alzolay pitched scoreless ball into the sixth inning of a win over Cincinnati on Friday. Lamet went three innings, allowing two runs, in San Diego's 10-3 victory at Houston last week.

