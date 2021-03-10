Wisconsin protest shootings trial delayed at least 7 months

Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger said both sides needed more time, citing a “number of outstanding issues," including DNA testing.

Rittenhouse's attorney, Mark Richards, agreed to targeting the fall for a trial start.

“We’re interested in moving this matter forward but whatever the court decides, we’ll abide by," he said.

According to prosecutors, Rittenhouse, who is white, traveled to Kenosha from his home in Antioch, Illinois, on Aug. 25 after a local militia posted an online message seeking help protecting businesses from protesters. Kenosha was in the throes of several nights of chaotic protests after a white police officer shot Jacob Blake, who is Black, in the back during a domestic disturbance. The shooting left Blake paralyzed from the waist down.

Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, opened fire on protesters Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber and Gaige Grosskreutz with an AR-15-style rifle. Rosenbaum and Huber were killed. Grosskreutz was wounded but survived.

Grosskreutz and his attorney also attended the hearing but did not speak.

Rittenhouse has argued that he fired in self-defense after the three protesters attacked him. Police let him walk through their lines in the moments following the shootings, even though Rittenhouse still had his rifle slung over his shoulder and protesters were screaming that he had just shot three people.

Conservatives have rallied around him, painting him as a symbol for gun rights. They generated $2 million for his bail in November.

Black Lives Matter supporters have worked to define him as a trigger-happy white supremacist. Richards told Schroeder last month that Rittenhouse has received threats and has moved into a undisclosed safe house.

___

Associated Press writer Todd Richmond contributed to this story.