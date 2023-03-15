Wisconsin man pleads guilty to role in Whitmer kidnap scheme

“I wish to plead guilty,” Higgins told the judge, appearing in court by video from Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, where he has been free on bond.

Prosecutors also had evidence that Higgins trained with key members of the conspiracy at a “kill house” on the same weekend as the ride to Elk Rapids.

Fourteen people were charged in three different courts. The U.S. Justice Department secured convictions against four men in federal court, including leaders Barry Croft Jr. and Adam Fox, though two men were acquitted.

Three men charged with aiding Fox were found guilty in Jackson County in October and are serving long prison terms.

Higgins won't be sentenced by Judge Charles Hamlyn until after the August trial of his four co-defendants. His cooperation could improve his chances for a lighter sentence.

“Anti-government extremism poses a threat to the safety of public officials, law enforcement officers and residents all across our state. ... We will keep fighting to deliver justice as the remaining prosecutions continue to play out," Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

When the plot was foiled, Whitmer blamed then-President Donald Trump, saying he had given “comfort to those who spread fear and hatred and division.” Last August, after 19 months out of office, Trump said the kidnapping plan was a “fake deal.”

White reported from Detroit.