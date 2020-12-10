Wisconsin courts to consider Trump's election lawsuits

The Wisconsin Supreme Court already refused to hear Trump's lawsuit once, saying it must first go through lower courts. But the court is likely to soon have the case before it again.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court is controlled 4-3 by conservative justices. One of them, Justice Brian Hagedorn, has three times joined liberals in deciding against taking the Trump lawsuit and two others filed by Trump allies seeking to overturn the election.

“The relief being sought by the petitioners is the most dramatic invocation of judicial power I have ever seen,” Hagedorn wrote in denying a Wisconsin Voters Alliance case. “This is a dangerous path we are being asked to tread. The loss of public trust in our constitutional order resulting from the exercise of this kind of judicial power would be incalculable.”

Chief Justice Patience Roggensack, a conservative, said invalidating 221,000 votes, as the Trump lawsuit seeks, "may be out of reach for a number of reasons.”

In the state case, Trump wants to disqualify absentee ballots cast early and in-person, saying there wasn’t a proper written request made for the ballots; absentee ballots cast by people who claimed “indefinitely confined” status; absentee ballots collected by poll workers at Madison parks; and absentee ballots where clerks filled in missing information on ballot envelopes.

Trump's federal lawsuit originally asked the court to "remand" the case to the Republican-controlled Legislature to pick new electors who would then cast their votes for Trump on Monday. U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig last week called that request "bizarre."

After that comment, Trump amended his request to instead order the governor to issue a certificate of the results consistent with the appointment of electors designated by the Legislature. Ludwig, in a pretrial conference on Wednesday, called that request “also very odd.”

Trump claims that the election wasn't run properly and that the risks of voter fraud were increased because ballot drop boxes were not staffed, voting by mail was widely used and voters who said they were indefinitely confined were allowed to cast absentee ballots without showing a valid photo ID.

Ludwig, a Trump appointee, questioned last week whether federal court was the proper place for the case. His hearing starts at 9 a.m. Thursday; if it finishes on time, the state court would start in the afternoon, but could be pushed until Friday. Quick rulings were expected in both cases.