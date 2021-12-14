Wisconsin attorney general won't enforce any abortion ban

Kaul told the AP that it's not clear what exactly the law in Wisconsin would be if Roe v. Wade is struck down. That would depend on exactly how the Supreme Court rules and resolving legal issues related to enforcing a law that hasn't been in use for nearly 50 years, he said.

“Even if courts were to interpret that law as being enforceable, as attorney general I would not use the resources of the Wisconsin Department of Justice either to investigate alleged violations of that abortion ban or to prosecute alleged violations of it,” Kaul said.

Kaul said the Justice Department is focused on investigating crimes of statewide importance like homicide, sexual assault and arson.

“Diverting resources from those important cases to the kinds of cases that could be brought under abortion ban, which I also believe to be unconstitutional, is not something that I would do as attorney general,” he said.

Kaul said enforcing an abortion ban would undermine public safety.

“And it would result in serious negative health consequences, including potentially the death of women who wanted to seek to exercise what for nearly 50 years been understood to be a constitutionally protected right,” he said.

Two Republicans have launched campaigns to challenge Kaul: Fond do Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney and former state Rep. Adam Jarchow, of Balsam Lake.

Toney said Kaul was a politician, not a law enforcement officer.

“I am proudly pro-life and I will defend the police and defend our Wisconsin laws, including our abortion ban, if allowed,” Toney said.

Jarchow blasted Kaul as “a wholly owned subsidiary of the Washington DC swamp.”

“He is the very definition of partisanship and a failed leader,” Jarchow said. “So, while it’s disappointing that he says he will not follow the law, it’s not surprising.”