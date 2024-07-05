Wirtz's last-gasp equalizer sends Germany and Spain into extra time in Euro 2024 quarterfinal

Florian Wirtz’s last-minute equalizer has sent Germany and Spain to extra time tied at 1-1 in their European Championship quarterfinal in Stuttgart

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By DANIELLA MATAR – Associated Press
20 minutes ago
X

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Florian Wirtz’s last-gasp equalizer has sent Germany and Spain to extra time tied at 1-1 in their European Championship quarterfinal on Friday.

Spain was on the verge of eliminating the host of a major tournament for the first time in 10 attempts after substitute Dani Olmo’s strike early in the second half.

Olmo came on for a tearful Pedri in the eighth minute — the fastest replacement in Euros history — after the Spain youngster suffered from a couple of hefty challenges.

In a late onslaught, Nico Füllkrug hit the post before the leveler from fellow substitute Wirtz.

A number of players from both sides were booked and will be suspended if their team reaches Tuesday’s semifinal against Portugal or France.

___

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Beryl slams into Mexico’s coast after killing 11 across the Caribbean
2
Iran holds runoff presidential vote pitting hard-liner against...
3
President Biden scrambles to save his reelection with a trip to...
4
Brazilian police indict ex-President Bolsonaro in undeclared diamonds...
5
Defending Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz comes back to beat Frances...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top