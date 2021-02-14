Wintry weather blanketing US to make rare dip to Gulf Coast

The Dallas area had a covering of snow by Sunday morning, with flakes still falling, and as much as 6 inches (15 centimeters) was forecast.

Chenard said sleet and freezing rain could hit further south.

“We’re looking at potentially over a quarter inch of freezing rain, and that will cause significant impact," Chenard said. “We may even see some freezing rain get as far as New Orleans by early Monday.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who issued a disaster declaration for all of the state's 254 counties, warned on Saturday: "All of Texas is facing an extremely dangerous winter storm."

Abbott, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson have each activated National Guard units to assist state agencies, such as rescuing stranded drivers.

Associated Press journalist Julie Walker contributed to this report from New York City.

A pair of bulls roam a field as they graze with the rest of their herd Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 in Midland, Texas. Subfreezing temperatures are expected in all of Texas, according to the National Weather Service, and snowfall totals of up to 8 inches (20 centimeters) are forecast in the Dallas area. Up to 2 inches (5 centimeters) could fall in the Houston area. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP) Credit: Eli Hartman Credit: Eli Hartman

Ice clings to the spines of a prickly pear cactus Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 in Midland, Texas. Subfreezing temperatures are expected in all of Texas, according to the National Weather Service, and snowfall totals of up to 8 inches (20 centimeters) are forecast in the Dallas area. Up to 2 inches (5 centimeters) could fall in the Houston area. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP) Credit: Eli Hartman Credit: Eli Hartman