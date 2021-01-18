Freezing weather hits much of Europe, from Poland to Turkey

Hand-in-hand with the cold came a spike in smog in Warsaw and other parts of Poland, as the cold prompted an increase in burning coal for heat. Air pollution levels were so high in Warsaw that city officials urged people to remain indoors.

Just across Poland's southwestern border, the Czech Republic experienced the coldest night this year with temperatures dropping below minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 Fahrenheit) in many places.

The lowest temperature, of minus 27 degrees Celsius (minus 16 Fahrenheit), was recorded Monday in Orlicke Zahori, a mountainous village 160 kilometers (100 miles) east of Prague and near the Polish border, according to the Czech Hydrometeorological Institute.

The freezing weather was expected to ease and be replaced by heavy snowfall in the northeastern Czech Republic, the institute said.

Wintry weather and freezing temperatures have also been reported throughout the Balkans in the past days, which has created problems with power supplies in some parts of Serbia and brought some snow even to Croatia’s Adriatic Sea islands.

In eastern Albania temperatures dipped as low as minus 13 degrees Celsius (9 Fahrenheit) in Peshkopi, 110 kilometers (70 miles) east of the capital Tirana.

The deep freeze has caused water supply pipes to freeze and created dangerous driving conditions. The icy roads in the city of Pogradec prevented firefighters from arriving in time at a home fire in which a man died early Monday.

The man's brother, Nikolin Xhukellari, told the Balkanweb online portal that he managed to get his two children and wife out of the building but his brother, who was on the second floor, could not escape.

In Istanbul, traffic was brought to a halt by the layer of snow covering the city, with cars stalled or skidding on the roads.

In Germany, fresh snow, slippery roads and fallen trees led to several car accidents on Sunday and overnight, the dpa news agency reported. A driver died in southwestern Germany after his car shot over a mound of snow.

The Nordic region also saw snow and subfreezing temperatures, with the coldest temperatures predictably recorded in the Arctic. Norway’s meteorological institute tweeted a tongue-in-cheek message on Monday, saying: “we encourage all knitting lovers to send woolen clothes to their friends in the north.”

In Denmark, police said 17 people were found ice bathing naked Sunday morning in a lake near Roskilde, 40 kilometers (25 miles) west of Copenhagen. Everyone in the group, aged between 26 and 51, was preliminary charged with violating pandemic restrictions banning the public gathering of more than five people. Police said they will all receive a fine, which is 2,500 kroner ($405) for first-time offenders.

____

AP writers from across Europe contributed.

A man shovels his car free of snow after days of snowfall in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. (Angelika Warmuth/dpa via AP) Credit: Angelika Warmuth Credit: Angelika Warmuth

People wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus walk through a snow covered street in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. Meteorologists predict sub zero temperatures in Serbia throughout the coming week. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Well attended are the toboggan slopes at Torfhaus, Germany, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. Many visitors came to the Harz to enjoy the winter weather, even when the corona rules demand social distancing. (Matthias Bein/dpa via AP) Credit: Matthias Bein Credit: Matthias Bein

A roe deer moves across a snowy village road, as temperatures dipped to minus 21 degrees Celsius (minus 5.8 degrees Fahrenheit) near the town of Ignalina, some 120km (74,5 miles) north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis) Credit: Mindaugas Kulbis Credit: Mindaugas Kulbis

A woman walks through a snow covered street in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. Meteorologists predict sub zero temperatures in Serbia throughout the coming week. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic

A couple walk along a snow covered path in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. Meteorologists predict sub zero temperatures in Serbia throughout the coming week. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Deeply covered with snow are the trees at the Grenzadler in Oberhof, Germany, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. Two World Cups are taking place in the town on the Rennsteig this weekend. In front of empty crowds, the best lugers and biathletes compete for World Cup points. (Martin Schutt/dpa via AP) Credit: Martin Schutt Credit: Martin Schutt

Freshly fallen snow covers the Roemerberg square in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst

A car drives over the country road 497 between Silberborn and Holzminden, Germany, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. In the district of Holzminden, the largest and most frequented toboggan slopes are closed due to the Corona pandemic. (Swen Pfoertner/dpa via AP) Credit: Swen Pf'rtner Credit: Swen Pf'rtner