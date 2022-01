Winter storm tracks east, hitting during morning commute

Officials urged caution on the roads and reduced speed limits in some areas.

A commuter bus spun out of control and wound up blocking multiple lanes on the Massachusetts Turnpike just outside Boston early Friday. No injuries were reported, but the bus caused a huge traffic jam.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday night declared a state of emergency for the entire state and delayed opening state offices for nonessential employees until 11 a.m.

Philadelphia and Newark Liberty International airports reported many flights were canceled or delayed. Travelers were advised to check with their airlines.

From late Thursday through Friday afternoon, 4 to 7 inches (10 to 18 centimeters) of snow were expected in parts of central and southern New Hampshire, and south-central and southwest Maine, according to the weather service.

The storm brought record-setting snow to some areas of the South on Thursday.

Nashville saw 6.3 inches (16 centimeters) of snowfall Thursday, shattering the city’s previous Jan. 6 record of 4 inches (10 centimeters) that had stood since 1977, the National Weather Service said. Freezing rain and sleet coated areas around the Tennessee-Alabama state border, said Scott Unger, a meteorologist for the service in Nashville.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear closed state offices at noon Thursday and later extended the closure through Friday.

The largest snowfall in Kentucky by Thursday evening was 8 to 9 inches (20 to 23 centimeters) in a swath from Elizabethtown to Bardstown and Nicholasville to Lexington, said meteorologist Brian Schoettmer of the weather service's Louisville office. Eastern Kentucky recorded 6 to 8 inches (15 to 20 centimeters), and far western Kentucky had about 3 inches (8 centimeters).

___

Associated Press writers Jennifer Peltz in New York; Shawn Marsh in Trenton, New Jersey; and Bill Kole in Warwick, Rhode Island; contributed to this report.

Caption A worker clears snow in New York's Times Square, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. A winter storm that has already left areas of the south with more than 6 inches of snow moved into the northeast during the morning commute and prompted many school districts to close for the day. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Credit: Richard Drew

Caption Snow covers a statue of composer and entertainer George M. Cohan, in New York's Times Square, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. A winter storm that has already left areas of the south with more than 6 inches of snow moved into the northeast during the morning commute and prompted many school districts to close for the day. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Credit: Richard Drew

Caption People pose for a photo with a snowman in New York's Times Square, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. A winter storm that has already left areas of the south with more than 6 inches of snow moved into the northeast during the morning commute and prompted many school districts to close for the day. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Credit: Richard Drew

Caption A woman walks through snow in Times Square, in New York, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. A winter storm that has already left areas of the south with more than 6 inches of snow moved into the northeast during the morning commute and prompted many school districts to close for the day. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Credit: Richard Drew