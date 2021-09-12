Winston, Saints, overcome displacement, pound Packers 38-3

The penalty set up the second touchdown catch of the game by Juwan Johnson, who came in with four career catches and was converted from receiver to a tight end this offseason.

On the day before his 25th birthday, Johnson also converted a screen pass into a 12-yard, first-down gain on fourth-and-7 in the second quarter, when the game was still in doubt. He capped that drive with a leaping catch in the end zone on fourth-and-2. The two fourth-down conversions highlighted a pivotal 14-play drive that consumed 10 minutes.

Green Bay fans seemed to outnumber Saints fans in a crowd announced at 35,242 for what was officially a Saints home game. But they left disappointed in a day that could not have gone much worse for Rodgers, who was pulled with nearly 11 minutes left.

He finished 15 of 28 for 133 yards and no TDs. He led one drive to a field goal at the end of the first half.

The Packers squandered a chance to trim their deficit when Rodgers' wobbly pass under pressure was intercepted by rookie defensive back Paulson Adebo at the New Orleans 7 early in the third quarter.

On Green Bay's next drive, Marcus Williams intercepted Rodgers' deep overthrow and returned it to the Packers 12, setting up Winston's 10-yard TD to Chris Hogan.

FAST START

The Saints did not punt in the first half.

New Orleans took the opening kickoff for a field goal and led 10-0 after Alvin Kamara took a short forward pitch from Winston as he crossed behind the offensive line, then slipped multiple tackle attempts to squirm into the end zone from 3 yards. That officially went down as Winston’s first regular-season TD pass as a Saint, and he helped set it up with a 10-yard scramble on third-and-8.

INJURIES

Packers tight end Josiah Deguara appeared to be knocked unconscious when he took a knee to the head from Saints DE Marcus Davenport while attempting a block on the first series of the third quarter. He left with concussion symptoms. ... Savage left in the second half with a shoulder injury.

Saints center Erik McCoy left in the first quarter with an apparent leg injury.

UP NEXT

Green Bay hosts Detroit in a Monday night game on Sept. 20.

New Orleans visits Carolina next Sunday.

___

Caption Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass as New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) rushes during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton) Credit: Stephen B. Morton Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Caption New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) scrambles for yardage as Green Bay Packers linebacker Jonathan Garvin (53) gives chase during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton) Credit: Stephen B. Morton Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Caption New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson, right, reaches up for a touchdown reception over Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos, left, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Caption Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) catches a pass as New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, lower left, tries to stop him during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton) Credit: Stephen B. Morton Credit: Stephen B. Morton