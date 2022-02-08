Winfrey's new book club pick is by lifestyle coach Beck

It's also her first selection since 2019 that was not announced in partnership with Apple.

Winfrey announced Tuesday that she had selected Martha Beck's “The Way of Integrity: Finding the Path to Your True Self.” She was to promote the selection Tuesday night through an author interview on her monthly livestream “The Life You Want Class,” on OprahDaily.com. Beck has known Winfrey since the early 2000s and was a longtime contributor to O, the Oprah Magazine.