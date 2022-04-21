Winfrey picks Viola Davis memoir for her book club

"Finding Me," which comes out next Tuesday, traces Davis' journey from what she has called a "crumbling apartment in Central Falls, Rhode Island" to acclaim for her work on stage and screen. Her many prizes include a Tony for the 2010 Broadway production of August Wilson's "Fences" and an Academy Award for the film adaptation of "Fences" that came out in 2016.

“After I finished reading the first paragraph, I knew this was a book I wanted to share with the world,” Winfrey said in a statement Thursday. “I am in awe that Viola overcame all that she did to not only survive but become a role model for the world as a renowned actress, a mother, a wife and the woman that she is today.”