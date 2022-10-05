Winfrey, Letterman among moderators for Michelle Obama tour

On Wednesday, Crown and Live Nation also announced that Obama has added seven stops to her monthlong, six-city tour, which begins at Washington's Warner Theatre on Nov. 15, the book's publication date. Additional appearances have been scheduled in Washington, along with Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago and San Francisco.

Some of the moderators, including Winfrey and Alexander, spoke with Obama when she promoted her 2018 memoir "Becoming." For the current tour, DeGeneres will be on stage for the first two nights, in Washington, with Perry scheduled to interview her in Atlanta, Letterman in Chicago and Winfrey for the last stop, in Los Angeles' YouTube Theater on Dec. 13.