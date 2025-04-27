Windy, dry conditions enhance fire danger across New Mexico

“It’s a typical setup for fire weather, especially across the high plains,” said Bob Oravec, a meteorologist with the Weather Prediction Center. “So if any fires start, they can spread pretty rapidly.”

There's a relatively slight risk for severe weather across much of the rest of the country on Sunday, but a strong system pushing across the western U.S. is expected to trigger severe thunderstorms as it moves into the Upper Midwest on Monday, forecasters said.

There is a potential for very large hail, strong tornadoes and damaging winds beginning Monday afternoon and into the evening across large portions of Iowa, southeast Minnesota and western Wisconsin, according to the Storm Prediction Center.