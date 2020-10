Winds intensifying as firefighters battle fire in California

By the end of the week, “hopefully Mother Nature will play nice for a bit so my folks can get a little more aggressive on the ground," he said.

More than 2,000 firefighters were battling the Glass Fire, which has charred 92 square miles (238.28 square kilometers) in Napa and Sonoma counties with almost no containment. It has destroyed nearly 600 buildings, including 220 homes and nearly the same number of commercial structures.

Gov. Gavin Newsom toured wildfire damage in Napa County on Thursday. With firefighters stretched thin by dozens of fires in recent weeks — and the potential for increasingly bad fire seasons in the future — Newsom promised to work for more funding to avoid and combat future blazes.

“I’ve got four young kids in elementary school and I can’t imagine for the children and parents, the families, that may be seeing these images, what’s going through your minds,” said Newsom, standing in front of a burned-out elementary school building.

“We’re in it for the long haul. We’re not just here for a moment. We’re here to rebuild and to reimagine your school,” he said, adding: “We have your backs.”

It’s the fourth major fire there in three years and comes ahead of the third anniversary of an Oct. 8, 2017, wildfire that killed 22 people.

Three fires, driven by gusty winds and high temperatures, merged into one on Sunday, tearing into vineyards and mountain areas, including part of the city of Santa Rosa. About 70,000 people were under evacuation orders, including the entire population of Calistoga.

Cal Fire Deputy Chief Jonathan Cox said wildfires have scorched 3.9 million acres in California since Aug. 15, an astonishing record even in a state that has had its fair share of fires. The state is battling some two dozen major fires with crews scrambling to snuff out smaller fires before they balloon.

“It's likely that over the next day or two we will crest the 4 million-acre mark. The biggest year before this year was 1.54 million," Cal Fire Chief Thom Porter said. “We are dwarfing that previous record and we have a lot of season left to go."

Numerous studies have linked bigger wildfires in America to climate change from the burning of coal, oil and gas. Scientists say climate change has made California much drier, meaning trees and other plants are more flammable.

California's power grid operator called for voluntary conservation of electricity from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, as high heat is expected to grip the state, taxing electricity supplies, primarily from the use of air conditioning.

About 150 miles (240 kilometers) to the north of wine country, the Zogg Fire, which also erupted during Sunday’s high winds and grew quickly, has killed four people.

The Shasta County sheriff's office released two of their names Thursday: Karin King, 79, who was found on the road where the fire started, and Kenneth Vossen, 52, who suffered serious burns and later died in a hospital. Both were from the small town of Igo.

The deadly blaze that spread to neighboring Tehama County has burned 87 square miles (nearly 226 square kilometers) and destroyed 153 buildings, about half of them homes. It was 39% contained.

Fire-related deaths in California this year total 30.

Since the beginning of the year, thousands of wildfires have burned over 6,000 square miles (15,500 square kilometers) in California. More than 96,000 residents are under evacuation orders across the state, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.

This story has been corrected to accurately quote Newsom.

Representative Mike Thompson, director of Cal Fire Thom Porter, Governor Gavin Newsom, Senator Bill Dodd and Assemblywoman Cecilia Aguiar-Curry discuss the Glass Fire at Foothills Elementary School near St. Helena, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat via AP, Pool) Credit: Christopher Chung Credit: Christopher Chung

California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks at a press conference while touring areas damaged by the Glass Fire at Foothills Elementary School near St. Helena, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat via AP, Pool) Credit: Christopher Chung Credit: Christopher Chung

Nikki Conant cries as she looks at the debris of her home and business, "Conants Wine Barrel Creations," after the Glass/Shady fire completely engulfed it, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Santa Rosa, Calif. The Conants escaped with their lives, which we are grateful for, but they barely made it out with the clothes on their backs in the wake of the fire. The Glass and Zogg fires are among nearly 30 wildfires burning in California. (AP Photo/Haven Daley) Credit: Haven Daley Credit: Haven Daley

Kevin Conant and his wife, Nikki, walk through debris of their burnt home and business "Conants Wine Barrel Creations," after the Glass/Shady fire completely engulfed it, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Santa Rosa, Calif. The Conants escaped with their lives, which we are grateful for, but they barely made it out with the clothes on their backs in the wake of the fire. The Glass and Zogg fires are among nearly 30 wildfires burning in California. (AP Photo/Haven Daley) Credit: Haven Daley Credit: Haven Daley

Kevin Conant and his wife, Nikki, hug after looking at the debris of their burnt home and business "Conants Wine Barrel Creations," after the Glass/Shady fire completely engulfed it, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Santa Rosa, Calif. The Conants escaped with their lives, which we are grateful for, but they barely made it out with the clothes on their backs in the wake of the fire. The Glass and Zogg fires are among nearly 30 wildfires burning in California. (AP Photo/Haven Daley) Credit: Haven Daley Credit: Haven Daley

Kevin Conant and his wife, Nikki, sift through debris of their burnt home and business "Conants Wine Barrel Creations," after the Glass/Shady fire completely engulfed it, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Santa Rosa, Calif. The Conants escaped with their lives, which we are grateful for, but they barely made it out with the clothes on their backs in the wake of the fire. The Glass and Zogg fires are among nearly 30 wildfires burning in California. (AP Photo/Haven Daley) Credit: Haven Daley Credit: Haven Daley

Kevin Conant and his wife, Nikki, look at the debris of their home and business "Conants Wine Barrel Creations," after the Glass/Shady fire completely engulfed it, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Santa Rosa, Calif. The Conants escaped with their lives, which we are grateful for, but they barely made it out with the clothes on their backs in the wake of the fire. The Glass and Zogg fires are among nearly 30 wildfires burning in California. (AP Photo/Haven Daley) Credit: Haven Daley Credit: Haven Daley

Kevin Conant looks down at hundreds of burnt metal rings left from burned wine barrels at his business "Conants Wine Barrel Creations," after the Glass/Shady fire completely engulfed it in Santa Rosa, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. The Conants escaped with their lives, which we are grateful for, but they barely made it out with the clothes on their backs in the wake of the fire. The Glass and Zogg fires are among nearly 30 wildfires burning in California. (AP Photo/Haven Daley) Credit: Haven Daley Credit: Haven Daley