Wind, rain, heavy snow batter New England, eastern Canada

A person takes a photo with their phone during a major snowstorm in Ottawa on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
Credit: Justin Tang

Nation & World | Updated 3 hours ago
A storm has lashed parts of New England and eastern Canada with heavy rain, snow and wind and caused power outages

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A storm lashed parts of New England and eastern Canada on Saturday with heavy rain, snow and wind, leading to power outages and slick roads.

About 15,000 homes and businesses were without electricity at the height of the storm in Vermont, the hardest-hit U.S. state, and thousands of outages were reported elsewhere across the region, officials said.

“The snow is wet, heavy and slippery, which makes travel and restoration conditions tough," said Mike Burke, chief of field operations at Green Mountain Power in Vermont.

A foot or more of snow was possible across higher elevations of northern New England, and wind gusts as high as 50 to 60 mph (80 to 96 kph) were expected along the Maine coast, said Michael Clair, of the National Weather Service in Maine.

Gusts of 70 mph (112 kph) were recorded at the Isle of Shoals, about 2 miles off New Hampshire, and New Hampshire's Mount Washington recorded a gust of 118 mph (190 kph) at the summit, the weather service said.

Much of eastern Canada was pounded with steady snowfall.

Locations that didn't get snow could see 1 1/2 to 2 inches (4 to 5 centimeters) of rain, Clair said.

A cardinal sits in the snow-laden branches of a tree during a major snowstorm in Ottawa on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
Credit: Justin Tang

A pedestrian crosses the street as a major winter storm brings heavy snow in Ottawa on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
Credit: Justin Tang

A person takes in the snow covered trees next to the Rideau Canal Western Pathway during a major snowstorm in Ottawa on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
Credit: Justin Tang

A cross-country skier makes their way beside Queen Elizabeth Drive during a major snowstorm in Ottawa on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
Credit: Justin Tang

People walk on the snow-covered street in Ottawa's Glebe neighbourhood during a major snowstorm on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
Credit: Justin Tang

A family cross-country skies up the ramp of the Flora Footbridge during a major snowstorm in Ottawa on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
Credit: Justin Tang

Elly Pergant Johnson, 10, left, and Elsie Sutherland, 10, right, play under the snow-laden branches of a bush during a snowstorm in Ottawa, on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
Credit: Justin Tang

